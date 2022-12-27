Salman Khan wants a family but has this condition

Bollywood actor Salman Khan turned 57 today (Tuesday). The actor continues winning hearts with his superhit acting performances and philanthropic activities. But the question of his marriage still looms over his admirers and fans.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The actor is one of the most eligible bachelors thanks to his looks and physique. He has dated prolific celebrities Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Somy Ali, Zarine Khan, Hazel Keech, Daisy Shah and others. The rumours of him being in love with Pooja Hegde, with whom he would share the screen in “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” are making rounds on social media.

Fans had speculated that he would tie the knot with one of them but it has not happened so far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

There have been instances when fake pictures and videos of him being married to several celebrities have gone viral on social media. It send his fans into a frenzy and his wedding became a hot topic for discussion.

Salman Khan has spoken about starting a family through his interviews on talk shows and social media platforms. In 2019, he said in an interview that he wants to have children but without a mother.

“I want children, but with children comes the mother,” he said in an interview. “I don’t want the mother, but they need one. But I have a whole village to take care of them. Maybe I can work out a win-win situation for everyone.”

He got his big break in 1989 movie “Maine Pyar Kiya“. Since then, he has worked in stellar and award-winning films “Hum Aapke Hain Koun“, “Karan Arjun“, “Biwi No 1“, “Hum Saath-Saath Hain“, “Dabangg“, “Ready“, “Bodyguard“, “Ek Tha Tiger“, “Dabangg 2“, “Kick“, “Tiger Zinda Hai“, “Bajrangi Bhaijaan“, “Sultan“, “Bharat“, “Dabangg 3” and “Antim: The Final Truth“.

The actor is gearing up for the release of “Tiger 3“. The flick, in which he shares the screen with Katrina Kaif, was first scheduled to release on April 23, 2023, but was pushed back till Diwali next year.

Related – Salman Khan to reunite with “Love” co-star Revathy in “Tiger 3“

He has completed filming of his upcoming film “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan“. Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati will play leading roles in the Farhad Samji-directed film features. The movie is expected to release on Eid 2023.

Comments