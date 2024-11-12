Salman Khan’s upcoming film’s lyricist held for sending threat to actor

In a twisting turn of events, Mumbai police arrested Bollywood star Salman Khan’s upcoming film’s lyricist over sending threats to the actor.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Indian media outlets reported that police arrested Sohel Pasha from Raichur in Karnataka on suspicion of sending a threat to the Bollywood actor.

According to reports, Mumbai police received a threatening message on WhatsApp on November 7 in which the suspect said that he would kill Salman Khan and Sohel Pasha, the writer of the song ‘Main Sikandar Hun’ from his upcoming film if the actor failed to pay a ransom of INR5 crore.

Police launched an investigation into the matter and traced the mobile number which belonged to Venkatesh Narayanan in Karnataka.

However, it was revealed that the person had a basic phone and did not have the WhatsApp messaging application.

Mumbai police found a message on the phone that had an OTP to install WhatsApp on November 3.

Read more: Amid threats, Salman Khan resumes ‘Sikandar’ shoot under 4-layer security cover

Upon asking the man about the OTP, Narayanan told the police that he met a man in a market who requested his phone to call his family as his phone was not working.

With the help of the man, police identified the person as Sohel Pasha. He was subsequently arrested from his residence.

During interrogation, Pasha told police that he wanted publicity for his song ‘Main Sikandar Hun’.

He confessed that he sent the message to threaten both Salman Khan and himself as a desperate attempt to gain popularity.

The suspect said that he took the action knowing the kind of attention that threats to Salman Khan were getting, so he felt it would make him popular if he added his own name as well.