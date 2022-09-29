Salman Khan will ‘return’ INR1000 crore fee of ‘Bigg Boss 16’

Salman Khan clarified the speculations around him charging a massive INR1000 crore as remuneration for the upcoming ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

There has been a lot of noise around the fees being charged by the ‘Dabangg’ star for his 13th outing as the host of the most popular celebrity reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. Many reports from Indian publications claimed that Khan is being paid a huge sum of INR1000 crore as remuneration.

However, the actor has finally addressed these claims.

During a launch event of the show earlier this week, Khan was once again asked about these speculations, when he replied, “If I get this amount, I won’t work the rest of my life.”

“I was going to return the money I didn’t get only,” he quipped.

Later being sober about the question, Khan explained, “There will come a day when I will get paid this amount. Even if I get paid this amount, I have so many such expenses wherein… Lawyer’s fees and all. There is income tax… The ED (Enforcement Directorate) also notices that and they come. They know the truth.”

The A-list actor also clarified that his payment is not ‘so much’ for the hosting job in the upcoming season, adding that “it’s not even 1/4th of this amount.”

Salman Khan later interacted with Bigg Boss in the press event and brought up the rumours again. When the host was warned by Bigg Boss that the show is ‘unpredictable’ and he would not get to ‘chill’ at all, Khan thanked him and joked, “Those 1,000 crores, I was rumoured to be getting this year, I was about to return those.”

“I was about to return the money I never got, so Colors will be in complete profit.”

It is pertinent to mention that the controversial show returns to the screens with ‘Bigg Boss 16’ on Saturday, October 1.

While the host confirmed Tajik performer Abdu Rozik as the first contestant in the latest season of the reality show, more names of the participants are yet to be unveiled.

