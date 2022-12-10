Salman Shehbaz to land at Islamabad airport tonight

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Salman Shehbaz will land at Islamabad International Airport at 1:20 am late Saturday night, citing sources, ARY News reported.

Salman Shehbaz will return to Pakistan tonight via Saudi Airlines flight number SV-726.

On December 8, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) stopped Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting Salman Shehbaz, son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival from London.

The IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan passed the orders while hearing Salman Shehbaz’s plea, seeking protective bail.

At the outset of the hearing, Salman Shehbaz’s counsel said his client will return to Pakistan on December 11 via Saudi Airlines and pleaded the court to grant protective bail.

Later, the court barred FIA from arresting Salman Shehbaz upon his arrival at the Islamabad airport and directed him to surrender himself before the IHC by December 13.

In another development today, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to intensify political activities in Punjab, with the resolve to provide relief to the people before the general elections.

According to details, the PML-N decided to intensify political activities in Punjab, while the Punjab leaders expressed their concerns with party leadership in case of early elections.

The PML-N leaders were of the view that the government should provide relief to the people by reducing prices of electricity, petrol and necessary commodities before the general elections.

Sources while quoting Punjab members claimed that they would face problems in the constituencies due to rising inflation as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had conducted a full election campaign during the long march.

