US health authorities are currently investigating a multistate outbreak of salmonella javiana infections linked to fresh jalapeno peppers.

The investigation is being carried out jointly by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, alongside state ​and local health departments.

The salmonella outbreak comes as U.S. health officials ‌also investigate a multistate Cyclosporiasis outbreak linked to lettuce supplied by privately held Taylor Farms, a major food-service producer whose customers include Yum Brands’ Taco Bell.

Here is what we know about the salmonella outbreak so far:

WHAT IS IT ?

Salmonella is a group of rod-shaped bacteria that can cause salmonellosis, a common foodborne illness. Symptoms typically include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps, which usually ​develop 12 to 72 hours after consuming contaminated food and last four to seven days.

Young children, older adults and people with weakened immune ​systems are at greater risk of severe infection and complications.

As of August 5, 345 people across 27 states have gotten sick with ⁠the strain of salmonella that has now been linked to jalapenos. Thirty-six people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.

Cases which have been ​reported across 27 states span the Midwest, South and West, underscoring the broad distribution of the contaminated jalapeno peppers.

Salmonella remains one of the leading causes of foodborne illness in ​the United States, causing an estimated 1.35 million infections each year, according to the CDC.

Historically, some of the largest U.S. salmonella outbreaks include a 1985 milk-linked outbreak that caused 5,770 culture-confirmed cases, a 2010 egg-linked outbreak during which 3,578 illnesses were reported nationwide, and a 2008 outbreak traced to contaminated jalapeno and serrano peppers that sickened 1,442 people.

WHAT DO WE ​KNOW ABOUT THE CONTAMINATED PRODUCE?

The infections have been linked to jalapeno peppers from Sinaloa, Mexico, and distributed by Coast Citrus Distributors to distributors, restaurants, and ​food service companies, including Mexican-style restaurants in the U.S.

After being notified about the outbreak, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG.N), opens new tab and QDOBA stopped serving affected jalapeno peppers. QDOBA restaurants are also no longer ‌serving jalapeno ⁠peppers.

Among interviewed patients, a large majority reported eating at Mexican-style restaurants before their illness, including Chipotle Mexican Grill and QDOBA, with meal dates ranging from June 14 to July 14.

Coast Citrus Distributors has agreed to recall jalapeno peppers linked to this outbreak.

As the products have been removed from their stores, FDA does not consider there to be a current ongoing risk from these establishments to consumers in this outbreak. The regulator is working with Coast Citrus Distributors to determine the full ​distribution of these products.

WHAT CAN PEOPLE ​DO TO PROTECT THEMSELVES?

Distributors, restaurants and ⁠food service operators should not sell or serve fresh jalapenos imported from Sinaloa, Mexico, by Coast Citrus Distributors. Recalled jalapenos they may have frozen as well as any fresh jalapenos from Sinaloa should be discarded if the supplier cannot ​be confirmed, according to the FDA.

The FDA advised consumers who recently dined at a Mexican-style restaurant and have become ​ill to seek immediate ⁠medical care.

Common remedies for the infection include antibiotics like fluoroquinolones, azithromycin, and third-generation cephalosporins usually prescribed for severe cases or high-risk patients, according to the CDC.

Restaurants and retailers have been advised to use extra care in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with this product to reduce the ⁠risk of ​cross-contamination.

WHAT SURVEILLANCE IS BEING DONE ?

The outbreak is monitored through a coordinated surveillance system involving the CDC, ​FDA, and state and local public health agencies. Investigators use epidemiological interviews, laboratory testing and food traceback investigations to identify the source of contamination and track its distribution.

The FDA is currently conducting ​traceback efforts, testing samples, reviewing distribution records and overseeing recalls to prevent additional contaminated products from reaching consumers.