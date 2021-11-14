Salt Bae surprises fans but not by his cooking

World-famous chef Salt Bae has left social media users surprised and it was not for his cooking style but with his way of speaking English.

Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, posted a 52-second video of him in England’s capital London speaking English on Instagram but the netizens around the world were taken aback by his speaking ability.

“Hold on, hold on,” he said. “I wanna say something about London.”

The video then sees the Turkish chef rolling up his sleeves and pushing himself out on his chair before going on to make a rainbow figure with his hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et)

He added: “London is my big dream. Some day, next day, every day. All the time. I love London. London is different.”

Salt Bae, when being asked about how his progress in speaking English, said that he almost sounds like a British.

“‘You know…cheers,” he said while imitating the English dialect.

The video has received a staggering 9.4 million views and 498,759 likes with thousands of comments.

Salt Bae had recently opened an outlet in England’s capital London and came under criticism for setting over-the-top prices for his food items.

A Twitter user, who apparently dined in Salt Bae’s restaurant, shared the invoice that saw exuberant costs of his items. His total bill was 1812 pounds or Rs417,084.39.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!