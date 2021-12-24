SALU female student’s abduction bid: CJ SHC summons top Khairpur officials

KARACHI: Chief Justice Sindh High Court (SHC) Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh has taken notice of an incident involving the abduction bid of a female student of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) after the police failed to apprehend the influential man allegedly involved in it, ARY NEWS reported.

The chief justice of the SHC has directed the deputy commissioner and SSP Khairpur to appear before him on December 28 besides also summoning the registrar of the SALU.

Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh also summoned a separate report on the matter from district and session judge Khairpur.

Sindh police are yet to register a case and arrest an influential man, Safdar Wasan, allegedly involved in a bid to abduct a student of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur.

The female student has also written a letter to the SALU administration to take action against the suspect as he is an influential man.

On Thursday, armed men attempted to kidnap a female student of the Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur.

They said seven men stopped a university bus at gunpoint on the national highway near Ranipur and attempted to kidnap a female student. Fellow students foiled the abduction bid. Seven of them were injured while putting up resistance to the alleged kidnappers.

Later, the students blocked the highway in a protest, demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits.

The police said key suspect Safdar Wasan is himself a student of the varsity, adding he along with his friends tried to kidnap the female student at gunpoint.