Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sam Bahadur’ struggles in Box Office clash with ‘Animal’ of Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Animal’ and ‘Sam Bahadur’ were released simultaneously over the past weekend, with the latter struggling hard to hold its ground.

After being postponed from the August release, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘Animal’ was released theatrically on Friday, December 1, in a Box Office clash with Vicky Kaushal’s biographical war drama ‘Sam Bahadur’, giving the latter a tough time at the ticket windows.

Made against a whopping budget of INR100 crore, ‘Animal’ grossed INR356 crores in its worldwide ticket sales at the end of the debut weekend.

In sharp contrast, Kaushal-led ‘Sam Bahadur’ started much slower at the ticket counters on Friday, earning a total of INR6.25 crore on the opening day. With a slight rise in the days to follow, the title managed to earn a total of INR25.55 crore by the end of its debut weekend.

Animal

Apart from the lead duo, ‘Animal’ also featured Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles.

Despite being a massive Box Office sensation, the neo-noir action-thriller, co-written and directed by South Indian filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, drew mixed reactions from critics, with many calling it misogynistic, like previous outings of the director.

Sam Bahadur

On the other hand, ‘Sam Bahadur’ received generally positive reviews from critics, with praises particularly directed towards Kaushal, for the effortless yet stellar portrayal of COAS Sam Manekshaw of the Indian Army.

The biographical war drama, co-written and directed by celebrated filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, also features Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Neeraj Kabi in supporting roles.

