KARACHI: Three suspected extortionists belonging to the Samad Kathiawari gang were killed during an encounter with Sindh Rangers and the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) police in the Malir area of Karachi, the Rangers spokesperson said on Friday.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, a joint operation was conducted against extortionists in Malir and Keamari areas.

During the operation, exchange of fire took place, resulting in the deaths of three suspects, while one injured suspect and another person were arrested.

The killed suspects were identified as Shah Rukh Khan alias Jugnu, Raghib Ali and Ali Hamza, while the arrested suspects included injured suspect Waseem Ahmed Mughal and Faisal.

The spokesperson said the suspects were associated with the Abdul Samad Kathiawari gang, which is involved in extortion activities targeting businessmen and builders.

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According to the Rangers, the suspects used threatening phone calls and issued serious consequences to individuals who refused to pay extortion money. They were allegedly involved in extortion incidents in Manghopir, New Karachi, Gulberg and Malir areas.

The spokesperson said the suspects had opened fire at Memon Mall in Malir 15 on July 16, although no casualties were reported in that incident.

The Rangers said Samad Kathiawari had assigned the suspects the task of carrying out another attack on the building.

The armed suspects allegedly arrived at Memon Mall. The security personnel surrounded all suspects, who opened fire on security personnel.

The security personnel retaliated, killing three suspects on the spot and arresting two others, including one in an injured condition.

Police said the gang is led by Lyari-based gangster Samad Kathiawari, who left Karachi a few years ago and is currently residing abroad.