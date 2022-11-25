Samantha beats Deepika, Alia, Katrina; named ‘Most Popular Female Star’ of India

In the list with Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, the South-Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the ‘Most Popular Female Star’ of India.

‘Pushpa’ star has beaten her fellow South stars as well as Bollywood A-listers to grab the No.! spot on the list of ‘Most Popular Female Superstars’ of India, as reported by an Indian media tabloid.

Samantha is followed by the new mommy of Bollywood and the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ star Alia Bhatt, who is the second on the list of popularity for the month of October 2022. The third position is taken by the ‘Godfather’ actor and another new mom, Nayanthara.

The following fourth, fifth and sixth spots are filled by Kajal Aggarwal, Deepika Padukone and Rashmika Mandanna respectively. The Barbie Doll of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif has secured spot no.7 on the same list of popularity.

The last three positions of the Top 10 have actors Anushka Shetty, Keerthy Suresh and Trisha on it.

It is pertinent to mention that Samantha when confronted with a similar list earlier, quipped that she might be paying someone at the organization for the listing. When the host of the show, Karan Johar continued to ask, “You beat Alia Bhatt. How does that feel?” Samantha joked, “Sorry. It was a high price to pay.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen in Hari-Harish’s action thriller ‘Yashoda’, released across the world on November 11.

