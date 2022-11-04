Samantha starrer ‘Yashoda’ hits a massive OTT deal

The upcoming Telugu language Indian film, ‘Yashoda’ starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been sold to an OTT platform for a whopping sum.

The ‘Pushpa’ star is set to return to the Tollywood cinema with her action thriller, ‘Yashoda’ slated to release in theatres across the country next week. However, the title reportedly earned a whopping INR45 crore even before the Box Office debut.

As per the reports from media outlets of the country, the makers have sold the OTT and satellite rights for ‘Yashoda’ to the streaming portal, Amazon Prime. While many digital outlets were eyeing to get the film on their platform, Amazon Prime got the rights for INR45 crore.

The streaming date for ‘Yashoda’ is yet to be revealed, however, it is reported that it will be made available on the portal sometime in December.

‘Yashoda’, a sci-fi action thriller flick, written and directed by the duo Hari-Harish, stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the titular role of a surrogate mother, who fell into the trap of the surrogacy racket. The title also features Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in pivotal roles.

The film is slated to release on November 11, in the Telugu language, simultaneously with dubbed Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada versions.

