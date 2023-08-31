27.9 C
Samantha Prabhu duped of 1 crore: Reports

South Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been allegedly cheated of INR1 crore by her manager.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, Samantha Prabhu, who is currently on a hiatus from acting endeavours to get treated for her autoimmune health condition, suffered a financial setback recently due to financial mishandling by her manager, who previously cheated her ‘Pushpa’ co-actor  Rashmika Mandanna as well.

According to the details, Samantha had put unwavering trust in her manager despite their past with Mandanna and was duped of the whopping sum when she was in Hyderabad, for the promotional event of her upcoming film ‘Kushi’ before flying for the ongoing USA trip.

Reportedly, several producers had warned the actor about the manager after witnessing a notable transformation in the person in recent times.

Samantha has yet to make any official statement on the matter, however, reports suggest that she is currently on a hunt for a trustworthy person to manage her amid a flourishing career and frequent travel commitments.

On the work front, Samantha is awaiting the release of her next rom-com ‘Kushi’ with South cinema heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda, which is slated for theatrical release on September 1.

Next, she has an Indian adaptation of Amazon Prime’s ‘Citadel’, with Varun Dhawan, in the pipeline.

