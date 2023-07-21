Vivek Oberoi duped of 1.5 crore; files complaint

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has filed a fraud case against his business partner after being duped of INR1.5 crores.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, Deven Bafna, accountant of Vivek Oberoi and his wife Priyanka Alva, has filed a complaint with Mumbai police on their behalf, against the three of the former’s business partners, after he was allegedly duped of INR1.55 crore by them.

According to the details, Oberoi has alleged that the accused made him invest the money to start an event and film production firm promising lucrative profits, however, later used the money for wrongful self-gain.

The fraud case against film producer and event organisers Sanjay Saha, his mother Nandita Saha and Radhika Nanda was filed with the MIDC police on Wednesday.

In a statement to the police, the accountant said, “The Oberois had floated a company named Oberoi Organics in 2017. Since it was not doing too well, they decided to first bring in the three accused as partners in the firm, then dissolve that business and convert it into an events business under the name of Anandita Entertainment.”

He added that the deal was struck between the two parties in July 2020, however, the actor later decided to transfer his shares to another company that he owned, Oberoi Mega Entertainment, while the day-to-day work of the joint venture was looked after by Sanjay and Radhika.

“Oberoi was informed about the mishandling of funds within the venture by an employee in April 2022, after which the services of Bafna were taken to sort the issues out. He then found out that Sanjay Saha had used the company’s money for various personal reasons including paying the life insurance premium for his mother. Nanda, too, had withdrawn money from the company,” confirmed an official about the complaint.

As verified from the account statements, more than INR58 lacs were siphoned off by the two partners.

Oberoi then confronted his partners about it and another fraud as well of cheating actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui of INR51 lacs, which Oberoi returned on behalf of the company from his personal accounts.

“We have booked the accused under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (dishonest misappropriation) and 420 (fraud) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code,” an official told the media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Oberoi will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s web series ‘Indian Police Force’ from his cop universe.

‘Pushpa’ star Rashmika Mandanna duped by her manager