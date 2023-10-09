Samantha Prabhu lauds ‘hero’ Rhea Chakraborty

South Indian film actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu lauded fellow celebrity Rhea Chakraborty for her resilience, as she recently opened up about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty recently opened up on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and the support and courage she received from her family and loved ones after the demise and in the investigation that followed.

In an interview with an Indian media outlet, Chakraborty said, “I think my entire strength, resilience came from my family. My father being in the army, I think we had that army upbringing.”

“I remember when everything was at its peak he told me, ‘In the army when we are getting shot at, we don’t lie down and go. We stand up and take a bullet on our shoulder. We take it, so take it. And even then if you have to go you will go. But at least you stood up and you gave yourself a last fighting chance’. So I would give it entirely to my family,” she recalled.

The actor added, “If it wasn’t for my mom, dad, my brother and even Nidhi my friend is here. Some of my other friends Shibani Dandekar, Anisha, few of my girlfriends stood by me. We were a handful of people and we were facing mobs the size of billions. But I think that’s all you need, three or four people who trust you and love you. They are pillars of sanity. And you’re good, you’re golden.”

Sharing the clip of her interview on her Instagram stories, Samantha praised her resilience and wrote, “Hero,” with a series of red heart emojis. To which, Chakraborty replied, “Right back at you.” For those unversed, Rhea Chakraborty was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, when he committed suicide at his Bandra home in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

She was accused of abetment of suicide and money laundering by Rajput’s father and he demanded legal action against the actor, after which the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation, while the Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau were also involved in the investigation.

