Perks of action: Samantha flaunts her bruises from ‘Citadel’ set

South Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu proudly flaunted her bruises in the BTS picture from the sets of the Indian adaptation of ‘Citadel’.

On Tuesday, the ‘Pushpa’ star dropped a BTS picture from the sets of the global spy series on her Instagram story, as the actor suffered an injury while performing some heavy-duty stunts for her role. The picture had her hands with bruises and blood stains on them, serving as proof of the hardcore action to be witnessed by the audience from the versatile actor. “Perks of action,” she added the text overlay on the click with a nerd emoji.

Earlier, Samantha also shared a few glimpses of herself preparing for the role, as she practised horseriding and other sequences with a stunt performer.

It is pertinent to mention here that the makers of ‘Citadel’ India confirmed the casting of Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the series, last month. She is teaming up with Bollywood A-lister Varun Dhawan for the spy series, directed by Raj and DK, best known for ‘The Family Man’.

They are currently shooting for the first leg of the project in India before moving onwards to Serbia and South Africa.

Speaking of her casting, the directors’ duo had mentioned earlier, “Once we had the script down on paper, she [Samantha] was an obvious choice for this character. We couldn’t be happier to have her on board.”

Apart from ‘Citadel’, Samantha is awaiting the release of her delayed title ‘Shaakuntalam’, slated for theatrical release in April. Moreover, she is also working on the Telugu language film, ‘Kushi’.

