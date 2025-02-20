Teary-eyed Samay Raina breaks silence on ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy

Indian comedian Samay Raina gets tears in his eyes as he broke his silence on the ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy during a stand-up show in Canada.

During what came as his first live stand-up since the controversy around his show ‘India’s Got Latent’, involving Indian YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka ‘Beer Biceps’, comedian Samay Raina reportedly got emotional and appeared visibly stressed as he thanked the Canadian audience for paying his lawyer’s fees.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, a fan named Shubham Dutta purportedly wrote, “For the first time, I saw a 25-year-old guy [Raina], weighed down by immense mental pressure, dark circles under his eyes, a sunken face, and unkempt hair, walk onto the stage in a dust-covered black hoodie.”

“His first words into the mic? ‘Thanks for paying my lawyer’s fees,'” the OP revealed.

The post further read, “For the first time, I saw about seven hundred so-called ‘degenerate’ members of today’s generation cheering for him, while he stood there, tears in his eyes, just before starting his set.”

Reportedly, Raina said before starting his performance, “Iss show pe bahut mauka ayega, jahan aapko lag sakta hai ki main bahot funny kuch bol sakta hoon, par tab Beer Biceps ko yaad kar lena bhai (There will be many moments in this show where you might think I could say something really funny, but in those moments, just remember Beer Biceps).”

Concluding his stand-up on an emotional note, the comedian confessed, “Shayad samay kharab chal raha hai mera, par yaad rakhna doston, main samay hoon (Maybe my time is bad right now, but remember, my friends – I am the time).”

For the unversed, the controversy erupted last week after Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps made obscene family comments on ‘India’s Got Latent’. Besides the decline in his Instagram followers and YouTuber subscribers count since the controversy, the digital creator also received backlash from the audience, and a formal complaint was registered against him as well as Raina, organizers of the show and social media influencer Apoorva Makhija aka the rebel kid, by a BJP functionary.

Allahbadia later posted a video message on social media, apologising for his inappropriate and offensive comments.

