Alizeh Shah gets support from Sami Khan, Hassan Fareed amid assault allegations

Showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah gets support from her co-stars Sami Khan and Hassan Fareed Khan amid the assault allegations from Minsa Malik.

After rising actor Minsa Malik, known for featuring in serials like ‘Aulaad’ and ‘Nand’, filed an FIR (First Information Report) against Alizeh Shah in Islamabad earlier this week, accusing her of physical torture and drug abuse on the sets of their upcoming serial, more actors on the project including Hassan Fareed and Sami Khan have come out in support of the latter.

Sharing the other side of the story in a video post, Hassan revealed that the incident took place in the evening when Malik, her mother and veteran actor Nabila Khan, Shah and he were shooting for a scene together.

“There was some misunderstanding during the scene after which Minsa pushed and slapped Alizeh,” he asserted.

He further reiterated what was earlier mentioned by Ayesha Jahangir Malik in her blog post that Shah stayed back on the set after the incident till midnight to complete her schedule while Minsa left after her pack up.

The actor even refuted Minsa’s claims of substance use by Alizeh and said that he is a witness to the fact that she never used any sort of drugs on the set in the past 1.5 years that he has known her.

“Huge respect to you girl you are a superstar with a reason,” he said for Shah in the caption.

In response to Hassan’s video, Alizeh’s ‘Taqdeer’ co-star Sami Khan also supported her and noted, “Wll said. Keep shining @alizehshahofficial.”

For the unversed, Minsa accused Alizeh of an unprofessional attitude towards her since the beginning of the project and said that she was ‘high on drugs’ and ‘threw a marijuana cigarette’ on her during a scene, which led to a scuffle and legal action from her.

