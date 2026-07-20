Sami Khan bid farewell to Messi with his heartfelt post on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, he posted an image in which Lamine Yamal is escorting Messi with a gentle hand gesture behind the latter’s back. He also added the text, “from one generation to next… from present GOAT to future GOAT…”

Spain have become world champions for the second time in their history, Luis de la Fuente’s men beating Argentina 1-0 in Sunday’s FIFA World Cup 2026™ final in New York, New Jersey.

On the other hand, Sajal Aly joined millions of football fans around the world in paying tribute to Lionel Messi after Argentina’s heartbreaking defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Read More: Sajal Aly bids farewell to Messi with special note after World Cup final

Sami Khan is a Pakistani film and television actor and model known for his versatile roles on the screen. He first stepped into the cinema industry before transitioning to television screens.