Veteran actor Samina Ahmed has a crucial piece of advice for girls

Seasoned TV and stage actor-director Samina Ahmed advised all girls to take control of their lives in their hands and never let go of their dreams.

In a new interview with a digital magazine, joined by her husband and veteran actor Manzar Sehbai, Samina Ahmed urged everyone, particularly girls to never let go of their dreams.

“Never give up on your dreams. Especially for girls, it is very important to never let go of your dreams,” said the ‘Baby Baji’ actor, to which her husband chimed in, “Indeed.”

She continued, “If you have any dreams and aspirations for yourself, try your best to fulfil those dreams. Yes, there can be many hurdles, you could fail multiple times, and people will try to pull you down, but despite all the circumstances and hindrances, if you can fulfil your dreams, there’s nothing like that.”

“It is all about taking control of your life,” concluded the veteran.

For the unversed, Pakistani drama veteran Samina Ahmed tied the knot for the second time to fellow artist Manzar Sehbai in April 2020, after meeting him on the set of one of her dramas.

