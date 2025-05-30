Samina Peerzada responds to sexist remarks about women’s earnings

Veteran actor Samina Peerzada dismissed the idea that a woman’s income does not have the same weight as a man’s, as she urges that financial responsibilities should always be shared to maintain a balance.

In her latest interview with a digital magazine, senior actor Samina Peerzada addressed the controversial statements made by a fellow actor recently, who expressed her preference for traditional gender roles, like men bearing all financial responsibilities of a household, as a woman’s earnings are denied divine blessings and lack abundance.

“It’s nonsense,” the veteran said, and insisted that although chivalry is beautiful, financial responsibilities should be shared by partners.

“Of course, chivalry is a lovely concept, but a man’s chivalry doesn’t reflect anything on me. It goes on to only show his upbringing and how his mother trained him to respect a woman,” she said. “It’s not like I cannot open a door for myself, but when my husband does so, it goes on to show that his mother did a good job. That’s what it’s all about. If he takes care of me and buys me gifts, takes me on trips or dinners, it just shows his wonderful upbringing.”

“As far as the women’s earnings are concerned, and the argument that it is denied divine blessings and abundance, it’s all nonsense,” continued the ‘Balaa’ actor.

“Both of us [she and her husband, Usman Peerzada] have done very well. I have worked very hard to be who I am, to take care of the things that I wanted and the way I wanted to bring up my girls. Usman even praised me in a recent interview, that I had worked very hard for my daughter’s education. So, if my earnings hadn’t been blessed, how would I have been able to educate my daughters with it?” she argued.

“I contributed towards my children’s education, and my husband built a house; that’s how we shared the responsibilities. And I think that’s the secret of our successful marriage, that we share everything,” Peerzada concluded. “If he or his family needs me, I make sure I’m right there, and vice versa.”

