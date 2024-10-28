‘I don’t believe in feminism; want a man who would…’: Maira Khan

Film and TV actor Maira Khan isn’t the biggest advocate of ‘feminism’ and believes that women should stay at home.

In a recent conversation on a digital magazine’s podcast, actor Maira Khan shared her thoughts on the idea of feminism and mentioned that she isn’t a believer in it. According to her, women should stay at home, raise kids and travel the world, whereas, men should earn and provide for their families.

“I do not believe in feminism. I believe in women staying at home and raising kids, shopping around, pampering themselves and travelling the world,” she said.

“Ever since we started this hashtag feminism thing, women are asking for equal rights to work and earn… No, I don’t want to go out and work, I don’t want to be an equal,” she added. “I am a woman and I want a man who could earn for me and I can just spend as I want.”

The ‘Babban Khala Ki Betiyann’ actor also teased her relationship status, hinting that the celebrity will probably give her next interview with her better half.

However, when asked if she has found her dream guy, Khan asserted that she really believes in the power of manifestation and hence, she is hoping for it to happen soon.

On the work front, Maira Khan was last seen in the first season of ARY Digital’s reality show ‘Tamasha’ where she stood in the fifth position among the 13 contestants.