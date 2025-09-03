Samiya Hijab abduction case: Accused secures bail in one case

ISLAMABAD: Hassan Zahid, a prime suspect in TikToker Samiya Hijab abduction case, has been granted bail in one case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the District and Sessions Court heard the case regarding the alleged abduction of TikToker Samiya Hijab.

The court granted bail to accused Hassan Zahid in one case upon submission of surety bonds worth Rs20,000. However, he remains in five-day physical remand in connection with another case registered at Shalimar Police Station.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Aamir Zia presided over the proceedings.

The court directed the accused to join the investigation.

Meanwhile, arguments on Hassan Zahid’s pre-arrest bail application have been scheduled for September 9.

In his petition, the accused maintained that he was falsely implicated in the abduction case and claimed the charges were filed to blackmail him.

Earlier, Samiya Hijab claimed surviving a kidnapping attempt in Islamabad. Taking to TikTok account, Samiya shared a video – apparently from a CCTV camera outside her residence – showing a man shoving her inside a white vehicle.

It is worth noting here that Samiya Hijab’s TikToker friend Sana Yousuf was gunned down in Islamabad on June 3 by 22-year-old Umar Hayat, alias Kaka.

According to reports, Hayat killed the 17-year-old after she repeatedly rebuffed his advances for “friendship”.