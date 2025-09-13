Drop scene: Samiya Hijab pardons Hassan Zahid in kidnapping case

ISLAMABAD: The kidnapping case involving TikToker Samiya Hijab took a dramatic turn after she pardoned her former fiance, Hassan Zahid, who had been accused of abducting her.

In a statement, Samiya Hijab said she forgave Hassan Zahid “Fi sabilillah” (for the sake of Allah) and without accepting any financial compensation. She added that Hassan Zahid’s family had approached her to seek forgiveness, after which she decided to pardon him.

According to her, Hassan Zahid has also given a written assurance that he will not take any action against her in the future.

Rejecting claims that she had forgiven him in exchange for money, Samiya said her engagement with Zahid had already been called off, and she no longer felt threatened by him.

Earlier, the TikToker had expressed fears in several videos and interviews that Hassan Zahid might take revenge on her if he were released without punishment. She had also accused him of subjecting her to physical violence, but has now withdrawn her allegations and pardoned him.

In an interview to a private media outlet, Samia Hijab alleged that Hassan Zahid once physically assaulted her in front of his friend. She said that the accused even attempted to kidnap her after she refused his marriage proposal.

“He wanted to kidnap me just because I refused to marry him,” Samiya Hijab added.

“I still fear him. His threats haunt me.”

Speaking about a prior incident, Samia Hijab said that after she filed an FIR against Hassan Zahid, he showed up the very next day in a black vehicle, armed, with no license plates.

“He threatened to kill me, which led me to file a second case against him.”