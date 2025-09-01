Samiya Hijab: TikToker alleges kidnapping bid, death threats

TikToker Samiya Hijab, a close friend of slain influencer Sana Yousuf, has claimed surviving a kidnapping attempt in Islamabad.

Taking to TikTok account, Samiya shared a video – apparently from a CCTV camera outside her residence – showing a man shoving her inside a white vehicle.

Samiya Hijab identified the man as Hassan Zahid, who began stalking her after she turned down his marriage proposal.

The TikToker also shared a photo of the suspect, who allegedly began issuing her death threats and began showing up at her residence in the capital city.

According to Samiya Hijab, the suspect arrived at her residence and snatched her mobile.

After she approached his vehicle to take back her mobile, Zahid forcibly shoved her in the car and drove away.

In her video, Samiya Hijab requested the Inspector General (IG) Islamabad for protection as she refused to become another Sana Yousuf after she rejected the marriage proposal of a boy.

The TikToker revealed that she registered a case with the Islamabad police, who promised her timely action.

However, she urged for stronger action to prevent such incidents from continuing in Pakistan.

It is worth noting here that TikToker Sana Yousuf was gunned down in Islamabad on June 3 by 22-year-old Umar Hayat, alias Kaka.

According to reports, Hayat killed the 17-year-old after she repeatedly rebuffed his advances for “friendship”.