Samples of 3 suspected cases of Omicron sent to NIH from Karachi  

KARACHI: Samples of three patients from Karachi who are suspected of having contracted the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, are sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH) for whole-genome sequencing, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, the three samples of suspected Omicron-hit patients have been sent from Karachi to Islamabad via Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight.

“The samples have been sent from the Sindh health ministry to NIH for confirmation of Omicron variant in the patients,” they said.

Sindh’s Health Minister earlier in the day said that the genomic study of a suspected case of Omicron, the new variant of coronavirus, will require upto two weeks.

Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho has stated that the study of a suspected Omicron variant case has been underway and its results could come in a time span of upto two weeks.

“The symptoms of the female patient were pointing out a likely case of the new variant,” the minister said. “It rapidly spreads with a lesser ratio of deaths,” health minister Pechuho said.

“Female patient of suspected Omicron virus infection was unvaccinated,” the minister said.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) earlier said that no case of Omicron has been confirmed in Pakistan as yet.

Responding to media reports of a “suspected case” of the new variant diagnosed in a female patient, the NIH clarified, “the sample is not yet confirmed to be Omicron via whole-genome sequencing, which is to be performed after obtaining the sample.”

