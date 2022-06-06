Samrat Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar trolled over Bollywood movie

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s new release Samrat Prithviraj is the talk of the town but for all the wrong reasons.

Samrat Prithviraj, said to be Mohra actor’s most expensive movie ever, irked the netizens who claimed the actor was not suitable for the role. They accuse him of not being prepared to play the character completing its shooting in just 40 days.

The main criticism was of the actor’s look in the film and his expressions. Netizens claimed they were being reminded of his funny character Bala from Housefull 4.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

A fan, sharing a snapshot from the film’s trailer, stated that Akshay Kumar looked like the Housefull 4 character and the makers have not put the past behind them.

A second netizen claimed that the success of South Indian films is making the Bollywood filmmakers make such decisions.

A third users wrote, “It legit looks like Akshay Kumar juggled between the sets of Prithviraj and Housefull 4. Add hair to Bala look and it would be tough to differentiate.”

Why #Dhakad and #SamratPrithviraj are disasters? Because all the Bhakts have become poor and now they are not having money to buy ticket to watch a film. So They can just support on social media only. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 5, 2022

No wonder why Bollywood is always insecure about South 🤣 #Vikram #SamratPrithviraj pic.twitter.com/IrXGGSEiwF — Troll Cinema ( TC ) (@Troll_Cinema) June 4, 2022

Related – Bachchan Paandey does not live up to people’s expectations

Samrat Prithviraj sees Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar playing leading roles.

The rest of the cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar and Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni.

The film is written and directed by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi. It is a co produced by Aditya Chopra, Bharat Rawail, Sanjay Shivalkar and Amit Tomar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Comments