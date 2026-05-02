Samsung Electronics must pay ‌a $392 million lump sum for a licence to use ZTE’s patents for mobile phones, London’s High Court ruled on Friday in the English ​leg of the companies’ global licensing dispute.

ZTE has brought ​parallel lawsuits against Samsung in China, Germany and Brazil ⁠as the two companies battle over the terms on ​which Samsung can use ZTE’s patents, and most importantly the cost.

The ​patents are needed to ensure smartphones can access networks.

Samsung sued ZTE in London in December 2024 seeking a determination of the fair, reasonable, and ​non-discriminatory – or FRAND – terms of a patent licence. Such licences ​have repeatedly been the subject of global legal battles in the telecom ‌industry.

Judge ⁠Richard Meade ruled that Samsung pay a lump sum of $392 million after the two companies were unable to agree on the renewal of a previous 2021 deal.

The lump sum is ​more than the ​maximum $200 million Samsung ⁠had argued for, but less than the $731 million ZTE had sought.

Samsung and ZTE did not ​immediately respond to a request for comment. They ​both ⁠have the right to appeal.

England is a popular jurisdiction for patent litigation as it can set global FRAND terms, following a ⁠landmark ​2020 UK Supreme Court ruling. The ​same is true for courts in China, where ZTE is separately seeking a ​ruling on FRAND terms.