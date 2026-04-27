Fresh leaks suggest that Samsung’s upcoming entry into wearable tech, the Samsung Galaxy Glasses, have surfaced in early images that closely resemble Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, hinting at a direct challenge in the fast-growing augmented reality space.

According to The Verge, the first-generation Samsung Galaxy Glasses are internally codenamed “Jinju” and are expected to sit in the $379 to $499 price range, positioning them almost directly against Meta’s latest display-free smart eyewear.

The design, from what has been seen so far, leans heavily toward a conventional glasses form factor rather than a bulky headset, suggesting Samsung is aiming for everyday usability with this first wave of Samsung Galaxy Glasses.

On the hardware side, the device is said to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 processor, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX681 camera, a 155mAh battery, and bone conduction audio support.

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Notably, this initial version of the Samsung Galaxy Glasses is expected to skip any built-in display, focusing instead on camera, audio, and AI-driven functionality.

Samsung is already planning a more advanced follow-up model, codenamed “Haean,” which could introduce a micro-LED display and launch around 2027.

This premium version of Galaxy Glasses is expected to fall in the $600 to $900 price bracket, placing it in competition with higher-end AR eyewear currently being developed across the industry.

While Samsung has not officially confirmed the leaked specifications, the timing aligns with its broader XR strategy developed in partnership with Google.

The company had previously indicated plans to introduce its first Samsung Galaxy Glasses in 2026, building on its earlier launch of the Galaxy XR headset and expanding its footprint in extended reality hardware.

The first public unveiling could reportedly take place either at Google I/O next month or later at a Samsung Unpacked event, depending on the final rollout schedule.