Samsung might launch ‘Fashion Skins’ for its phones

Samsung may be working on making fashionable skins for its phones, as reported by Android Headlines and Let’s Go Digital.

The application by the UK Intellectual Property has described the protective and decorative films as “Fashion Films”.

The actual Fashion skin product has not been confirmed yet by Samsung. But, any step by the company to enter the skin accessory market is worth noticing. The skin market is currently taken over by smaller companies like Dbrand, which had its products in Samsung stores. The application has not specified particular phones these skins would be compatible with, but they will be an alternative for anyone who wants to use other ways to change their phone’s looks rather than using their case.

Samsung had announced a Bespoke Edition smartphone for its Galaxy Z flip in October which will allow users to change their phone’s colour using a small lineup of colours for an extra $79.

The executive editor of the Verge said that the promotion of Samsung phones as stylish options, instead of focusing on their specs, represented a change in what the phones tell about their owners, and using swappable Fashion skins will be a big step towards that.

In response to a request for comment on this news, Dbrand CEO Adam Ijaz told The Verge, “lmao ‘fashion film’.”

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus have a similar design to the S21 with refined hardware, improved cameras, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. There’s not much exciting about them, but they’ve got the right mix of specs and style.

