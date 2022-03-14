Samsung to Launch two new A-series phones on March 17th ?

Smartphone giant Samsung is rumoured to add two new smartphones, Galaxy A53 and A73, to its mid-range A-series, on March 17.

Samsung has sent out invites for its second launch event of the year, which will be aired on Thursday, March 17, at 10 am ET. The invite sent out by Samusn reads, “Awesome Galaxy A Event”, Samsung’s A-series includes its midrange affordable A-series devices.

If rumours are to be believed, then Samsung is set to add two new phones to its A-series line up, namely the Galaxy A53 and A73. Samsung had launched Galaxy A52 and A2 in an event that took place around the same time last year.

The new Galaxy A53 and A73 are reported to come with 5G, which would be an upgrade for the A72 model, as the A52 already had a 5G variant. The A73 is rumoured to be launched with a Snapdragon 750G chip while the screen is to be the same 6.7-inch display. The Samsung Galaxy A53 may include an Exynos 1200 system on a chip and sport a 6.5-inch display.

The Awesome Galaxy A event will be aired on Samungs’s website and its YouTube channel on March 17th 2022.

