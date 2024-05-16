Samsung trolls Apple for ‘Crush!’ in Galaxy Tab S9 Ad

After Apple received flak for the new iPad Pro 2024 commercial, Samsung mocked the technology giant in an Ad for its Galaxy Tab S9.

The Ad, shared by Samsung Mobile USA on its Instagram page, shows a woman walking over debris and paint reminiscent of Apple’s “Crush” Ad that saw an industrial press crushing things including books, musical items and paint.

The woman is then seen picking up a damaged guitar and begins playing tunes assisted by notes displayed on her Galaxy Tab S9.

The Ad ends with, ” Creativity cannot be crushed,” as Galaxy Tab S9 Series with Galaxy AI is mentioned on the screen.

It is pertinent to mention that Apple’s Ad, titled “Crush!” for iPad Pro 2024 angered many including Hollywood stars who said that the tech company conveyed a wrong message by crushing a record player, a piano, a guitar, an old TV set, cameras, a typewriter, books, paint cans and tubes, and a classic arcade game machine into the new iPad Pro.

“The destruction of the human experience. Courtesy of Silicon Valley,” actor Hugh Grant commented on X.

Filmmaker Justine Bateman had a similar reaction: “Truly, what is wrong with you?” she wrote while quoting Cook’s post.

Later, Apple issued an apology for making the Ad as the company’s Vice President of marketing Tor Myhren said in a statement that the company “missed the mark” in the Ad and was sorry for the action.

“Creativity is in our DNA at Apple, and it’s incredibly important to us to design products that empower creatives all over the world,” said Myhren. “Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we’re sorry.”