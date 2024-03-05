‘I was screaming on top of my lungs…’: Sana Askari recalls horrible experience of her engagement

Popular TV actor Sana Askari recalled a horrible experience of getting her makeup done professionally for the first time during her engagement.

In a recent outing on ARY Digital’s morning show, actor Sana Askari recalled her first experience with a professional artist at her engagement ceremony, when she ended up with ugly face makeup and had to redo the entire thing herself.

The celebrity revealed that she was around 15-16 years old at that time, and had no experience with makeup, so decided to get it done professionally for her engagement ceremony. “I paid around Rs.18000, even though my mother was against it,” remembered the actor.

She shared that the makeup artist covered the mirror before starting and didn’t let her see what she was doing on her face until completed. “It was only after the complete hair and makeup that she removed the black cloth from the mirror and I saw myself, I was shocked and felt like screaming. She had put green eyeshadow with glitter on my eyes with overdrawn lips,” Askari explained. “As I left the place in the car, I had tears in my eyes at that moment because I was looking scary and I started screaming and crying on top of my lungs.”

The actor shared that she washed off the entire face and undid her hair, before doing a simpler look and then went to her ceremony.

On the work front, Sana Askari is currently being seen in the daily serial ‘Tum Bin Kesay Jiyen’, headlined by Saniya Shamshad, Hammad Shoaib and Junaid Jamshaid Niazi.

Apart from Askari, the supporting cast of the play also features Rubina Ashraf, Shabbir Jan, Rehma Khalid and Sumaiya Baksh among others.

Saqib Zafar Khan’s directorial, written by Edison Idrees Masih, ‘Tum Bin Kesay Jiyen’ airs daily at 7 p.m., only on ARY Digital.

