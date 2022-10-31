‘When someone sends a demon’: Sana Fakhar’s post goes viral

Actor Sana Fakhar shared an inspirational and motivational quote about life on social media application Instagram.

The quote was about overcoming and defeating demons in a person’s life. It read, “When someone sends a demon your way but they don’t know how powerful you are.”

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity has been posting inspirational and motivational quotes on her Instagram account after ending her 14-year marriage.

Earlier, she shares motivational life quotes from renowned talk show host and speaker Oprah Winfrey.

“I know for sure: Your journey begins with a choice to get up, step out, and live fully,” it read.

She posted another Oprah quote, “What I learned for sure was that holding the shame was the greatest burden of all. When you have nothing to be ashamed of, when you know who you are and what you stand for, you stand in wisdom.”

Speaking with a private news channel, the celebrity opened up on how she was dealing with life currently.

“I don’t know, I just realized that I am very weak, well, what to say about it but I chose to make the rest of my life the best of my life, it’s a healthy thing that people now have guts and confidence to call out people and if you can’t stay and you feel uncomfortable,” she said.

