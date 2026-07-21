The cast and makers of ARY Digital’s hit drama Bas Tera Saath Ho have officially wrapped up filming, marking the end of the production with a cheerful cake-cutting celebration on set.

Producer Sana Shahnawaz, who co-produces the drama under the banners of Next Level Entertainment and Six Sigma Plus, shared glimpses of the wrap-up day on her Instagram Stories.

One photo captured lead actors Sana Javed and Farhan Saeed alongside veteran actor Saba Hameed, director Qasim Ali Mureed and producer Sana Shahnawaz as they gathered to cut a celebratory cake. Another image featured the entire cast and crew posing together, commemorating the successful completion of the project.

Directed by Qasim Ali Mureed, Bas Tera Saath Ho is penned by the late Saira Raza, who passed away in June 2025 following a cardiac arrest.

Alongside Farhan Saeed, Sana Javed and Saba Hameed, the serial also stars Zoya Nasir, Shagufta Ejaz, Faran Tahir, Haris Waheed and several other prominent actors.

Bas Tera Saath Ho airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. on ARY Digital.