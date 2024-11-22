Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik’s pictures from Dubai go viral!

A-list actor Sana Javed and her husband, cricketer Shoaib Malik, broke social media with their latest pictures from Dubai. To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday evening, Sana Javed shared some stunning new photos of herself, with her husband Shoaib Malik, from their recent getaway to the Gulf city.

The ‘Sukoon’ actor added the location stamp of Dubai, United Arab Emirates and the song ‘I Adore You’ by French DJ Hugel in her carousel post, with the caption, “Cause you know, baby, I adore you.”

The three-picture gallery sees Javed channel her inner Boss Lady with the power dressing, comprising of a Black blazer and pants, paired with matching heels. She sported her usual minimal glam makeup and blow-dried long tresses with dainty accessories to style the fit. On the other hand, the cricketer wore a comfy athleisure look in black to twin with his wife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Shoaib Malik (@sanajaved.official)

The now-viral Insta post drew mixed responses from social users. While a number of them showered their love on the celebrity couple, some keyboard warriors continued to target the two with their mean comments.

Pertinent to note here that Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed took the internet by storm in January this year, when they announced their marriage, amid the separation rumours from their previous partners.

Sharing a two-picture gallery from the intimate ceremony, the couple wrote, “Alhamdullilah ❤️ ‘And We created you in pairs’.”

