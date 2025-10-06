Sana Javed's Insta story blasts internet amid divorce rumors

After refuting the story of Pakistani former skipper Shoaib Malik about divorce rumors, the leading actress Sana Javed’s Instagram also went viral on social media.

Shoaib Malik is in the news these days after separation speculations surfaced with Sana Javed recently.

However, rejecting all these claims, Shoaib said that these all are baseless. By the grace of God, my married life is going remarkably great and pleasantly; my son is in Dubai, and my mother lives in Sialkot. I live in Karachi; due to professional responsibilities, there is business, but there is no truth in such news.

Shoaib Malik’s statement spread like a wildfire in the media, Indian media and social media pages started sharing his statement.

On the other hand, Sana Javed recently shared a story on the fashion page Insta story to her official account.

In the story, it has been stated to safeguard the pair from the evil eye related to the recent statement passed by Shoaib Malik regarding Sana Javed.

Additionally, the iconic actress Sana shared with the caption, “Ameen Suma Ameen.”

It is worth noticing that Shaib Malik and Sana Javed got married last year in January, which was officially announced later by both in a shared post on January 20.

The duo posted dual pictures and wrote in the post’s caption “Alhumdulilah” and additionally penned down a Quranic verse.

