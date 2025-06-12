Sana Mir rings iconic Lord’s bell to open Day 2 of WTC final

Former Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Sana Mir opened Day 2 of the WTC final 2025 by ringing the iconic bell of Lord’s Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Mir was honoured with the prestigious responsibility on the second day of the ultimate Test between Australia and South Africa.

The ceremonial ringing of the bell, a time-honoured tradition at the Lord’s, signals the official start of play each day during a Test match.

Her appearance during the WTC final 2025 came days after she was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in recognition of her exceptional career while playing for the Pakistan women’s cricket team.

She became the first woman cricketer from Pakistan to receive the honour of being inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

The former Pakistan off-spinner is also just the 14th female cricketer worldwide to make it onto the elite list.

Read more: Sana Mir becomes first Pakistani woman inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Throughout her 15-year career, Sana Mir played for Pakistan in 226 matches and captained the national side in over a hundred games.

She was the first Pakistani woman to take 100 ODI wickets, ending her career with 151 wickets in 121 ODIs, and 89 wickets in 106 T20Is.

Sana Mir also scored 1,630 runs in ODIs and 820 in T20Is. Her leadership was instrumental in Pakistan’s triumphs at the Asian Games, where she led the team to gold medals in 2010 and 2014.