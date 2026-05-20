Sana Yousaf: Everything you need to know about slain influencer

Sana Yousaf was known as a TikToker who was murdered in June 2025 by Umar Hayat, who developed a one-sided obsession with the 17-year-old star after a brief interaction online. The latter became infuriated by the persistent rejection from Yousaf and her family.

Yousaf had more than a million followers on TikTok and half a million followers on Instagram before the fatal incident. She was well-loved by her fans for her light-hearted content, including fashion trends, song dubbed videos, or just friend hangout videos.

Last year in June, Umar Hayat travelled to Islamabad to wish Yousaf on her birthday. Despite finding Sana refusing to meet him, he still managed to make his way into her home. Followed by an argument that rapidly escalated into killing Sana Yousaf.

According to the local reports. Sana was murdered at her residence in Islamabad at 5 pm. The report further noted that the victim was shot twice in her chest and was immediately taken to the hospital, but she succumbed to injuries on her way to the hospital.

According to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Nasir Ali Rizvi, the police arrested Hayat from Islamabad. “The accused is a 22-year-old unemployed man who repeatedly attempted to contact the victim. Upon her refusal to respond, he committed the murder,” said Rizvi.

Sana Yousaf’s mother makes major demand after convict sentenced According to the investigation report, the murderer travelled to Islamabad between May 28 and 29 to wish Yousaf well on her birthday, but they couldn’t meet for an unspecified reason. He later tried to contact her on the phone and decided to meet her on June 2, the day of the incident. When the suspect reached the location, Yousaf didn’t come out. However, he still managed to barge into her residence, followed by an argument, which escalated the situation rapidly into Yousaf’s murder. Yousaf’s parents were not at home when the murder took place, but her aunt was present.

According to the statement of Pakistan’s interior minister Mohsin Naqvi, he confirmed in his post on X, “Police have recovered the pistol and the iPhone [iPhone of the deceased girl and the accused has confessed to the murder as well”.

In the recent update on May 19, Umar Hayat was sentenced to death for the intentional murder of teenage TikTok influencer Sana Yousaf. He was also rewarded with a fine of Rs 2.5M for heirs. The court has also handed him separate sentences for trespassing into the victim’s home, robbery, and taking her phone. Her mother has demanded the public execution of convict Umar Hayat.