ISLAMABAD: The parents of social media influencer Sana Yousaf have demanded the public execution of convict Umar Hayat after an Islamabad district and sessions court sentenced him to death in the high-profile murder case, ARY News reported.

The District and Sessions Court awarded Umar Hayat the death penalty and imposed a fine of Rs2 million for the murder of Sana Yousaf. The court also handed him separate sentences for trespassing into the victim’s home, robbery, and taking away her mobile phone.

According to case details, the convict allegedly entered Sana Yousaf’s house and shot her dead after she refused his attempts to befriend her.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News, Sana Yousaf’s mother said there was no question of forgiveness, recalling the horrific moment her daughter was shot before her eyes.

Also Read: Sana Yousaf Case: Accused Umar Hayat Denies Confession in Court

“My flower-like daughter was gunned down in front of me. I can never forgive her killer,” she said, adding that the pain of the incident continues to haunt her.

She said the accused shot Sana in the chest inside their home, adding that her daughter’s refusal to engage in friendship had tragically become the reason for her murder.

Sana Yousaf’s father said the implementation of the court’s verdict would determine whether justice is truly upheld in society.

The case had sparked widespread outrage and renewed debate over violence against women and the misuse of social media-based harassment.