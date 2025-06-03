Prime suspect arrested in TikToker Sana Yousaf murder case

Islamabad police have arrested the prime suspect in the murder case of TikToker Sana Yousaf, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the accused, who hails from Punjab, has confessed to the crime.

Authorities have also recovered the murder weapon and Sana Yousaf’s iPhone from the suspect.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the swift action by law enforcement. In a post on X, he said: “Well done Islamabad Police. Sana Yousaf murder case traced, accused arrested, and weapon recovered within 20 hours.”

The incident occurred a day earlier in Islamabad, when Sana Yousaf was fatally shot by a masked assailant. The case sparked widespread outrage on social media.

The incident was reported within the jurisdiction of Sumbal Police Station. According to initial reports. The victim, identified as Sana Yousaf from Chitral, was fatally shot by a man outside her residence.

According to the police, the suspect had a brief conversation with Sana outside her home, after which he opened fire.

The TikToker sustained two bullets and succumbed to her injuries on the spot. The suspect managed to escape. The dead body was shifted to PIMS Hospital, where a postmortem was completed, and after legal formalities, the body was handed over to her family.