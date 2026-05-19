ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad has sentenced convicted murderer Umar Hayat to two years in prison in an arms possession case linked to the Sana Yousaf murder case, ARY News reported.

According to court proceedings, the convict was also fined Rs100,000. In case of failure to pay the fine, he will have to serve an additional one month in prison.

The verdict was announced by Additional District and Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka. The court convicted Umar Hayat under Section 13 of the Pakistan Arms Ordinance.

The arms case was registered at Sumbal Police Station, Islamabad.

Umar Hayat is already convicted in the high-profile Sana Yousaf murder case, and the latest sentence adds to his ongoing imprisonment.

Earlier, the District and Sessions Court in Islamabad sentenced Umar Hayat to death in the murder case of influencer Sana Yousaf.

The verdict was announced by Additional District and Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka, who also imposed an additional 10-year prison sentence along with a fine of Rs200,000 on the convict.

Also Read: Sana Yousaf Case: Accused Umar Hayat Denies Confession in Court

The hearing was attended by the parents of the deceased, Sana Yousaf.

Prosecutor Raja Naveed Hussain and counsel for the victim’s family, Sardar Qadeer, also appeared before the court during the proceedings.

The court reserved its verdict in the murder case of social media influencer Sana Yousaf following the completion of final arguments by both sides.

During proceedings, the court directed the accused to appoint legal counsel and later adjourned the hearing for 10 minutes before resuming.

Presenting final arguments, state prosecutor Raja Naveed Hussain Kiani told the court that the prosecution had produced 27 witnesses in support of its case.

He stated that the accused, Umar Hayat, was arrested a day after the killing of Sana Yousaf and was subsequently identified through an identification parade.

The prosecution further informed the court that a doctor from PIMS Hospital had testified and submitted the victim’s medical report as evidence.

According to the prosecutor, the medical evidence confirmed that the victim had sustained serious injuries and that the shots were fired with the intention to kill. He added that the gunfire severely damaged Sana Yousaf’s heart and lungs.

Raja Naveed Hussain Kiani also stated that investigators recovered the accused’s phone number from Sana Yousaf’s mobile phone. The victim’s mobile device was later recovered by the investigating officer and identified by her father at the police station.

The prosecution maintained that investigators traced the accused through mobile phone chats and location data linked to Umar Hayat, adding that communication between the accused and the victim had already been established before the court.

“The murder of a well-known influencer, Sana Yousaf, took place, and all relevant evidence has now been presented before the court,” the prosecutor argued.

Counsel Sardar Qadeer urged the court to award the accused two death sentences.