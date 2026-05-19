An Islamabad court is set to announce its verdict at 3pm on Tuesday (today) in the murder case of social media influencer Sana Yousaf following the completion of final arguments by both sides.

The hearing was presided over by Additional District and Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka at the District and Sessions Courts in Islamabad.

During proceedings, the court directed the accused to appoint legal counsel and later adjourned the hearing for 10 minutes before resuming.

Presenting final arguments, state prosecutor Raja Naveed Hussain Kiani told the court that the prosecution had produced 27 witnesses in support of its case.

He stated that the accused, Umar Hayat, was arrested a day after the killing of Sana Yousaf and was subsequently identified through an identification parade.

The prosecution further informed the court that a doctor from PIMS Hospital had testified and submitted the victim’s medical report as evidence.

According to the prosecutor, the medical evidence confirmed that the victim had sustained serious injuries and that the shots were fired with the intention to kill. He added that the gunfire severely damaged Sana Yousaf’s heart and lungs.

Raja Naveed Hussain Kiani also stated that investigators recovered the accused’s phone number from Sana Yousaf’s mobile phone. The victim’s mobile device was later recovered by the investigating officer and identified by her father at the police storeroom.

The prosecution maintained that investigators traced the accused through mobile phone chats and location data linked to Umar Hayat, adding that communication between the accused and the victim had already been established before the court.

“The murder of a well-known influencer Sana Yousaf took place, and all relevant evidence has now been presented before the court,” the prosecutor argued.

Counsel Sardar Qadeer urged the court to award the accused two death sentences.

Following the conclusion of final arguments by the complainant’s legal team, the court reserved its verdict.