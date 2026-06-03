Sana Yousaf’s mother Farzana Yousuf has marked the first anniversary of her daughter’s death with an emotional visit to her grave.

On June 2, she visited Sana’s resting place and shared a heartbreaking note expressing the enduring grief she continues to feel one year after the tragedy.

She shared a photograph showing herself sitting beside Sana’s grave with tears in her eyes and emotional poetry.

In her message, she refers to the lifelong bond between a mother and daughter, saying she had spent her entire life nurturing and protecting her child, only for her to be taken away just as she was beginning to flourish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farzana (@farzana_yousaff)

About Sana Yousaf’s murder:

Sana Yousaf was killed by Umar Hayat on June 2, 2025, in a case that shocked the public. Authorities said Hayat, now 23, had developed a one-sided obsession with Sana after interacting with her online and had repeatedly attempted to contact her before the incident.

According to court details, Hayat traveled to Islamabad shortly before the killing, claiming he wanted to meet her on her birthday. When she refused to meet him, he fatally shot her.

Umar Hayat was later sentenced to death by an Islamabad court on May 19, 2026.

Following the verdict, Sana’s father described the ruling as a message to society, saying it serves as a warning to others who commit similar crimes.

Sana Yousaf – who had built a following of over one million across Instagram and TikTok – had posted a video celebrating her birthday just hours before her death, making the tragedy even more widely felt among her fans.