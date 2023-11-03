Sanam Javed case: LHC seeks reply from IG Punjab

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought reply from the Inspector General (IG) Punjab on a contempt plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed, ARY News reported on Friday.

PTI activist Sanam Javed had filed a contempt of court petition against Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab, CCPO Lahore and others in Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday for not releasing her from jail despite securing bail in the cases.

The LHC’s Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the contempt plea filed by Sanam Javed. The petition stated that an IG Punjab report mentioned two cases against the PTI activist but she was not released despite bail.

Read more: PTI women activist re-arrested after release from Kot Lakhpat Jail

It also stated that the Punjab police chief and other high-ups violated the court orders and sought contempt of court proceedings against them.

The high court sought a reply from IG Punjab over the contempt plea and adjourned the hearing till November 10.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sanam Javed was rearrested shortly after the anti-terrorism court discharged her in the Askari Tower attack case on October 21.

Related: Sanam Javed Khan rearrested in another case



The PTI activist was rearrested from the court premises in another case related to vandalising the PML-N office.

Javed, who was allegedly involved in creating a law-and-order disturbance and attacking Jinnah House following the arrest of party chief Imran Khan on May 9, was arrested outside the prison.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and the Corps Commander’s House in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.