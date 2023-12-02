Sanam Javed gets bail in race course police station attack case

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday approved the bail of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed in a police attack case outside Zaman Park, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the ATC approved the bail plea of PTI activist Sanam Javed and directed her to submit a bail bond of Rs 200,000.

Sanam Javed’s lawyer in the court stated that after getting bail in one case, the police arrested Sanam Javed in another case.

The lawyer requested the court to grant bail to Sanam Javed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI activist was arrested in a race-course police station case.

Last month, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed on 14-day judicial remand in the police attack case.

The ATC Admin Judge Abher Gul Khan heard a case related to an attack on police officials against PTI activist Sanam Javed today. Javed was produced before the ATC by police after the completion of her physical remand.

The investigation officer (IO) told the court that Javed’s photogrammetric test had been conducted.

The prosecutor apprised the ATC that Sanam Javed and other PTI activists hurled petrol bombs outside Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

The DIG had been tortured and several police vans were torched, whereas, the accused incited the protestors to attack police officials, he added.