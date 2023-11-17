22.9 C
Sanam Javed sent on 14-day judicial remand

TOP NEWS

Abid Khan serves as Senior Court Reporter for ARY News.

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed on 14-day judicial remand in the police attack case, ARY News reported on Friday.

The ATC Admin Judge Abher Gul Khan heard a case related to an attack on police officials against PTI activist Sanam Javed today. Javed was produced before the ATC by police after the completion of her physical remand.

The investigation officer (IO) told the court that Javed’s photogrammetric test had been conducted.

The prosecutor apprised the ATC that Sanam Javed and other PTI activists hurled petrol bombs outside Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

The DIG had been tortured and several police vans were torched, whereas, the accused incited the protestors to attack police officials, he added.

However, the police did not seek an extension in the physical remand. Later, the ATC sent the accused on 14-day judicial remand and adjourned the hearing.

On Saturday, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore had sent Javed on a three-day physical remand.

Earlier, PTI activist Sanam Javed was sent to jail on a two-day judicial remand as her name was allegedly found linked to the Zaman Park case in Lahore.

