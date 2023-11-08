Sanam Javed re-arrested shortly after release

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed was re-arrested shortly after her release from Kot Lakhpat Jail, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, PTI activist Sanam Javed Khan was arrested and taken by a lady police personnel to the police station.

Yesterday, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed’s bail in cases related to the May 9 riots cases.

The ATC judge Arshad Javaid heard the bail plea of the PTI activist Sanam Javed and co-accused Taj Muhammad and Muhammad Tanvir today.

The court approved Ms Javed’s bail against the Rs200,000 surety bonds and ordered her release from jail. However, the ATC dismissed the bail pleas of the co-accused.

Sanam Javed and other accused are facing charges of torching the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) office in Lahore’s Model Town on May 9.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and the Corps Commander’s House in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.