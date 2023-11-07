Sanam Javed secures bail

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed’s bail in cases related to the May 9 riots cases, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The ATC judge Arshad Javaid heard the bail plea of the PTI activist Sanam Javed and co-accused Taj Muhammad and Muhammad Tanvir today.

The court approved Ms Javed’s bail against the Rs200,000 surety bonds and ordered her release from jail. However, the ATC dismissed the bail pleas of the co-accused.

Sanam Javed and other accused are facing charges of torching the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) office in Lahore’s Model Town on May 9.

The lawyer told the media that Ms Javed was under custody in the PML-N office torching case, whereas, her bail was approved in two cases.

On Friday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had sought reply from the Inspector General (IG) Punjab on a contempt plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed.

PTI activist Sanam Javed had filed a contempt of court petition against Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab, CCPO Lahore and others in Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday for not releasing her from jail despite securing bail in the cases.

The LHC’s Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the contempt plea filed by Sanam Javed. The petition stated that an IG Punjab report mentioned two cases against the PTI activist but she was not released despite bail.

It also stated that the Punjab police chief and other high-ups violated the court orders and sought contempt of court proceedings against them.

The high court sought a reply from IG Punjab over the contempt plea and adjourned the hearing till November 10.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sanam Javed was rearrested shortly after the anti-terrorism court discharged her in the Askari Tower attack case on October 21.