Sanam Javed sent on judicial remand in Zaman Park case

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed has been sent to jail on a two-day judicial remand as her name was allegedly found linked to the Zaman Park case in Lahore, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, the court after hearing the arguments of both parties, sent PTI activist – Sanam Javed – to jail for two days of judicial custody.

Magistrate Shabbir Ahmed directed the authorities to present Saman Javed – who was arrested for the fifth time after the May 9 incident – before the relevant Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) after the completion of the remand period.

It is pertinent to mention here that, PTI activist Sanam Javed was re-arrested shortly after her release from Kot Lakhpat Jail as her name was allegedly found linked to the Zaman Park case in Lahore.

The First Information Report (FIR) filed against her alleges her involvement in an attack on a police party.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and the Corps Commander’s House in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.