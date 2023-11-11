32.9 C
Sanam Javed sent on three-day physical remand

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore on Saturday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed on a three-day physical remand in a case pertaining to an attack on police, ARY News reported.

The PTI activist, Sanam Javed was presented before the ATC court in Lahore, where the judge Arshad Javed presided over the hearing and awarded Sanam Javed three-day physical remand in police custody.

The investigation officer (IO) stated that the PTI activist Sanam Javed and members were found involved in throwing petrol bombs at the police officers and arson police mobile outside Zaman Park.

According to the prosecutor, Sanam Javed made provocative speeches outside Zaman Park and incited the activists to attack the police.

Earlier to this, PTI activist Sanam Javed has been sent to jail on a two-day judicial remand as her name was allegedly found linked to the Zaman Park case in Lahore.

According to the details, the court after hearing the arguments of both parties, sent PTI activist – Sanam Javed – to jail for two days in judicial custody.

Magistrate Shabbir Ahmed directed the authorities to present Saman Javed – who was arrested for the fifth time after the May 9 incident – before the relevant Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) after the completion of the remand period.

